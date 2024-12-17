Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Integer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 56.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of ITGR opened at $138.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.90. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $142.76.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Integer’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

