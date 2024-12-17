Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTE opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Integrated Media Technology has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.