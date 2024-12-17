Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 715,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Inter Parfums by 19.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

