InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Up 9.6% in November

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 296,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IHG opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $131.68.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

