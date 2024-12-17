International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
International Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of IBOC stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. International Bancshares has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares
In other International Bancshares news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
