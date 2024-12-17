International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. International Bancshares has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About International Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 39.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in International Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.