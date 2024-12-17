International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Plans Dividend of GBX 15.56

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.56 ($0.20) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $14.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
International Biotechnology Trading Down 1.3 %
IBT opened at GBX 703.76 ($8.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £260.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,466.18 and a beta of 0.21. International Biotechnology has a one year low of GBX 588 ($7.46) and a one year high of GBX 734 ($9.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 694.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 677.59.
