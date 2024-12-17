International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Plans Dividend of GBX 15.56

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.56 ($0.20) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $14.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

International Biotechnology Trading Down 1.3 %

IBT opened at GBX 703.76 ($8.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £260.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,466.18 and a beta of 0.21. International Biotechnology has a one year low of GBX 588 ($7.46) and a one year high of GBX 734 ($9.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 694.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 677.59.

About International Biotechnology

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

