International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $86.77. 1,121,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

