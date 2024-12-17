International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Up 8.8% in November

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,625.72. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $46,692.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,681.17. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $362,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 221.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after acquiring an additional 414,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth $21,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 25.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 252,492 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 206.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 174,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth $8,781,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 60,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

