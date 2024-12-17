Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 268.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,948 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321,955 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

