Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Enters Purchase Agreement with Acquirer in Recent SEC Filing

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I, a Cayman Islands exempted company, recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into a Purchase Agreement. The agreement, announced on December 16, 2024, involves Europe Acquisition Holdings Limited (“Sponsor”), Peter McKellar, Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith, Pam Jackson, Laurence Ponchaut, Adah Almutairi, and Samara Special Opportunities.

Per the Purchase Agreement, Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and the aforementioned entities have agreed to a transaction where an aggregate of one Class B ordinary share, 6,037,499 Class A ordinary shares, and 11,690,000 private placement warrants will be sold to the Acquirer for a total purchase price of $1.00. As part of this transaction, the current officers of the Company will resign, and Vikas Mittal will take on the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Furthermore, the Purchase Agreement stipulates the resignation of Craig Sinfield-Hain from the Company’s board of directors, with at least one individual designated by the Acquirer set to fill the vacated position as a New Director. Following the closing of the Transaction and upon the expiry of waiting periods outlined in the Purchase Agreement, the Company’s current directors will resign, and new individuals designated by the Acquirer will be appointed to the board.

The completion of this transaction is subject to several conditions, including the delivery of a termination of the Insider Letter related to the Company’s initial public offering by Sponsor and the Company, as well as the receipt of shareholder approval for the Extension.

The Purchase Agreement includes standard representations and warranties, focusing on corporate organization, authority, and compliance with relevant laws. It is important to note that these representations were made for the benefit of the involved parties and not intended as unequivocal statements of fact for investors.

In a separate development, on December 9, 2024, Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I announced the postponement of an extraordinary general meeting to December 17, 2024. The agenda includes a special resolution seeking stockholder approval to extend the deadline for the initial business combination to December 17, 2025, among other matters outlined in the Company’s Proxy Statement.

Investors and stockholders are encouraged to review the definitive proxy statement and relevant materials for a comprehensive understanding of these events. The Company provided details on how to obtain these documents, including contacting Morrow Sodali LLC for inquiries or a copy of the Proxy Statement.

The filing also listed Exhibit 10.1, the Purchase Agreement, dated December 15, 2024, and Inline XBRL for the cover page of the Current Report on Form 8-K among the financial statements and exhibits provided by the Company.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I signed the report on December 16, 2024, with Craig Sinfield-Hain, the current Chief Financial Officer, affixing the company’s signature.

For further inquiries or to access additional information regarding the recent disclosures and agreements, shareholders are advised to refer to the provided contact details in the filing.

