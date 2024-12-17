Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

INVH stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

