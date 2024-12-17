Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Director Sells 65,359 Shares of Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $30,718.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,012,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,790.40. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terrance Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $94,636.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Terrance Mcguire sold 150,000 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $91,500.00.

Invivyd Stock Down 17.6 %

Shares of Invivyd stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invivyd by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invivyd by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Invivyd by 4,434.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

