iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 6,310,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 12,798,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 16.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 112,709 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

