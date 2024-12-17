iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,561,000 after buying an additional 538,899 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,180,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,118,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average of $142.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.