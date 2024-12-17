iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Declares Dividend of $0.48

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4838 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

EMIF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $24.12.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

