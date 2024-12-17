iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Declares Dividend of $0.33

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.331 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.21. 30,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $108.04.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.