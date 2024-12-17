iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.13 and traded as low as $82.32. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 11,785 shares trading hands.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

