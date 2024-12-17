iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2122 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 26,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $23.18.
About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
