iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.61, but opened at $56.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF shares last traded at $56.91, with a volume of 71,946 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Mittelman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 239,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 123,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

