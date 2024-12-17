iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 133,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 46,039 shares.The stock last traded at $98.37 and had previously closed at $98.93.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $821.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

