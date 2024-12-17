Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 68.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

NYSE:J opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.34. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

