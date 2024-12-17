JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

CNC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

CNC stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Centene by 17.9% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Centene by 459.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Centene by 192.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,117,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

