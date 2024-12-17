JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $380.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $309.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $263.22 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.57.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $150,548,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

