Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
