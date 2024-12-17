Kimelman & Baird LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kimelman & Baird LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $196.66 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,623 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,006. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

