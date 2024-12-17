Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,787,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 7,168,749 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $2.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 124,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 113,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,580,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,650,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 962,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

