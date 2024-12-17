Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 973.3 days.

Lion Stock Performance

Shares of Lion stock remained flat at $11.20 during trading on Monday. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

Get Lion alerts:

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

