Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Short Interest Down 15.8% in November

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lion Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGHLW stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Lion Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

