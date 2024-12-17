Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Short Interest Down 15.8% in November

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Lion Group Stock Performance
Shares of LGHLW stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Lion Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Lion Group Company Profile
