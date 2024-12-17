LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 63,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 26,387 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $5.55.
LiveWire Group Stock Down 2.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 336.65% and a negative return on equity of 60.75%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at LiveWire Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.