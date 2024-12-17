LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 63,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 26,387 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $5.55.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 336.65% and a negative return on equity of 60.75%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

In other LiveWire Group news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $55,672.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,470.60. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,729 shares of company stock worth $76,841. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

