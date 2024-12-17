Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Director Raja Bobbili Sells 987,248 Shares of Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Director Raja Bobbili sold 987,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $80,134,920.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,713,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,030,005.97. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Loar Stock Up 0.9 %

Loar stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Loar during the second quarter valued at $38,952,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Loar by 71.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,009,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 421,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Loar by 413.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,085,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

