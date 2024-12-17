Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,802 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.18% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $81,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,259,849.62. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $43,928.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,300.28. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,584,508. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWST

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.