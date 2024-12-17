Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $8.12 Million in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 299,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWFG. FMR LLC purchased a new position in TWFG during the third quarter valued at $34,942,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,764,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in TWFG in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000.
Shares of TWFG opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87. TWFG, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $36.50.
TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.
