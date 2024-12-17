Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $8.12 Million in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 299,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWFG. FMR LLC purchased a new position in TWFG during the third quarter valued at $34,942,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,764,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in TWFG in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000.

TWFG Price Performance

Shares of TWFG opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87. TWFG, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TWFG from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of TWFG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TWFG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

TWFG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

Featured Articles

