Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 123.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS GVI opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

