Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Posts Earnings Results

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 74.33%.
Lottery.com Price Performance
Shares of LTRY stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.28. Lottery.com has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
Lottery.com Company Profile
