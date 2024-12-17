Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. 17,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 136,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

