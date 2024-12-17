Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Lyons Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56.

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter.

Lyons Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Lyons Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.