Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Posts Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Maison Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%.
Maison Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MSS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Maison Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.
Maison Solutions Company Profile
