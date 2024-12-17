Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Posts Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Maison Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Maison Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

