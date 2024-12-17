MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Douglas K. Mellinger Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 1,000 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,392.80. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MARA Trading Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ:MARA opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 5.63.
MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.
MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
