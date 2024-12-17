MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 4.4 %
MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.79. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
