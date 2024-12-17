Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in November

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,509,600 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 2,977,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.9 days.
Melrose Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS MLSPF traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. 10,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,797. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.
About Melrose Industries
