Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in November

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,509,600 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 2,977,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.9 days.

OTCMKTS MLSPF traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. 10,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,797. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

