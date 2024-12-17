Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 21,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 476,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.65.
Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.
