MIND Technology Reports Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting

MIND Technology, Inc. recently disclosed the outcomes of its 2024 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders that took place on December 12. Stockholders were engaged in several key agenda items during the meeting.

Among the notable decisions that were made, stockholders elected five individuals to serve on the Board of Directors until the subsequent annual meeting. These appointees will retain their positions until successors are duly elected and qualified. All nominees, including Peter H. Blum, Robert P. Capps, William H. Hilarides, Thomas S. Glanville, and Alan P. Baden, were re-elected as directors based on the votes collected.

Furthermore, participants were asked to approve the Fourth Amendment to the MIND Technology, Inc. Amended and Restated Stock Awards Plan (the “Plan”). This amendment involved increasing the number of shares authorized for issuance by 200,000 shares. The proposal garnered majority support from the stockholders.

In addition, an advisory vote was held to approve Named Executive Officer compensation and to determine the frequency of future advisory votes on this matter. The results demonstrated support for the Named Executive Officer compensation and indicated a preference for holding such advisory votes at one-year intervals.

Lastly, the Audit Committee’s selection of Moss Adams LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, was ratified during the meeting.

Details of these voting outcomes were shared following the event, providing transparency into the decisions made collectively by the Company’s stockholders.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report from the Company regarding the meeting was duly authorized and signed by Robert P. Capps, the President, and Chief Executive Officer of MIND Technology, Inc., marking the conclusion of the proceedings.

