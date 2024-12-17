Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Update

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mission Produce

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mission Produce stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,041. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $935.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,326,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,347,526.50. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $295,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,115,160 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,295.60. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,663. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 202.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 143,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 171.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.