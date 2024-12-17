MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,787,543,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,423,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,942 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 20.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,595,000 after buying an additional 202,317 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,152,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,438,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,982,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.67. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.60 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.32.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

