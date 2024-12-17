MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 462,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 440,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 349,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Articles

