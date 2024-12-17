MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2,551,160.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,864,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,057,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 85,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

