MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

BUG opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $829.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

