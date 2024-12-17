Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Shares Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 53,390,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 37,058,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of £28.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.16.

About Mobile Streams

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.