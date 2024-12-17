Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases C$86,887.36 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$86,887.36.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Morguard Corporation acquired 9,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$54,450.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Morguard Corporation bought 24,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$134,332.80.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Morguard Corporation purchased 7,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Morguard Corporation acquired 17,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$96,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Morguard Corporation bought 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,028.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Morguard Corporation purchased 1,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Morguard Corporation purchased 2,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$15,540.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Morguard Corporation acquired 33,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,405.41.

On Monday, November 18th, Morguard Corporation bought 16,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,750.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Morguard Corporation purchased 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE MRT.UN traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.47. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

