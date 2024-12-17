M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after purchasing an additional 867,054 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after buying an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.1 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

